The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Mr. Davis Opoku Ansah believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was candid to Ghanaians during the 2021 State of the Nation Address.

Mr. Opoku Ansah insists the President was open and tackled all sectors of the country.

He thus called for commendations from all Ghanaians for the President.

According to him, despite the hardships brought on Ghana’s economy by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Akufo-Addo has successfully introduced interventions to cushion Ghanaians.

“The President was candid in his delivery of the 2021 State of the Nation Address yesterday and must be applauded by all. Despite the many challenges that Ghana faced during the COVID-19 pandemic which included job losses, the President provided leadership which showed hope and kept faith with Ghanaians.”

“He (President Akufo-Addo) also introduced many interventions to cushion Ghanaians (free water, free electricity) against the impact of this deadly pandemic. The institution of the GHS750 million for micro small and medium businesses are some of his achievements and support to Ghanaians.”

The Mpraeso legislator made this known when he contributed to the debate of the address in Parliament today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo during his address said Ghana is expected to have a GDP growth rate of about 5 percent. According to him, this growth rate would beat observer projections.

This is in line with the 4.9 percent growth projection made by the Finance Ministry in 2020.

“We expect GDP growth to rebound strongly this year to nearly 5 percent; above the IMF’s 2021 January projection of 3.2 percent for sub-Saharan Africa for 2021,” the President said.

The global economy is projected to grow by 5.5 percent in 2021 and 4.2 percent in 2022.

With the commencement of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, President Akufo-Addo expects the economy to benefit further.

“Government expects economic activity, which has already picked up, to do so even further following the ongoing vaccination exercise and the easing of restrictions put in place to curb the effects of the disease.”

“The medium outlook supported by the implementation of the Ghana CARES programme is bright,” President Akufo-Addo added.