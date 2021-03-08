Police have rounded up over 100 persons suspected of criminal activity in different parts of the Greater Accra Region.

The one-week operation was directed by the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Aful Boakye Yiadom.

On March 3, the Adenta District Command arrested 10 men suspected to be involved in narcotics activities.

On March 4, the Kpeshie Divisional Police Command embarked on a dawn operation within Nungua Municipality and Teshie arrested 10 persons who were in possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Eight other suspects were arrested.

In Adabraka on March 5, the Adabraka District Police arrested five persons loitering.

Also ten unregistered and registered motorbikes were intercepted and impounded for various road traffic offences.

At Nima, on March 6, areas suspected to harbour criminals were raided with nine suspects arrested.

At Pokuase, on the same day the district command arrested nine drug peddlers with two slabs of compressed dried leaves and 91 wrappers of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

Police also retrieved two gallons akpeteshie laced with narcotics.

The La District Police further arrested nine men also suspected of engaging in narcotics.

Ten persons were also arrested in Osu, 19 in James town, nine in Weija and nine in East Legon following similar operations.