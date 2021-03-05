President Akufo-Addo has sworn into office 28 of his 30 nominees for the various ministerial portfolios.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The two sectoral ministers who could not be sworn into office are the Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta and Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

Ken Ofori-Atta is yet to attend upon the Appointments Committee to be vetted due to complications from COVID-19 while Ebenezer Kojo Kum was unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony due to ill-health.

Addressing the gathering, President Akufo-Addo said the approval of all the nominees presented to parliament proves the positive cooperation between the Executive arm of government and the legislature, expressing the hope that the relations will remain strengthened.

He further said he is confident that the ministers will work together with him to ensure progress for the country.

“The entire national followed keenly your individual interactions with the Appointments Committee. In those sessions you exhibited your capacity to act as ministers of state for all to see and justify to the county the confidence I have reposed in you to serve in government”

“I am confident that together we will work to realize the vision of the mandate given to me by the Ghanaian people in the victory of 7th Decemenr2020, a victory which yesterday, 4th march was unanimously upheld in the lucid well-considered judgement by a 7-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by the Chief Justice,” the president said.

Nana Akufo-Addo further urged the new ministers to demonstrate leadership that will move the country forward and help the government achieve its vision.

“I urge you to provide leadership that will ensure that the work which we are embarking on, benefits the progress of our nation and help raise the living standards of our people. That is why we are here and that is why the Ghanaian people voted for us,” the president said.

He encouraged the ministers to always ensure broad consensus in the manner in which they implement decisions while in office.

Prior to delivering his address, Nana Akufo-Addo led the 28 new ministers to take the Oath of Allegiance, Oath of a Minister and the Oath of Secrecy.

The Ministers were subsequently presented with their instruments of appointment to symbolize their appointment before signing the oath book.