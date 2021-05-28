Three persons have been confirmed dead in the mining collapse incident at Breman Brofoyedur in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

This is in spite of reports that nearly 30 more people had been trapped after the pit caved in.

There had been an excavation in the area in search of more bodies, but the rescuers did not find others beyond the three persons who had died.

The three are Kwesi Yeboah aged 24, Fabatia, 13, and a female adult whose identity is unknown.

Police in the Central Region arrested two suspects over the incident.

Speaking to Citi News, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, Sergeant Evans Ettie, said “on May 26, 2021, at around 5:00am, the Denkyira Adomase Police received reports that a mining pit had caved in on some illegal miners at an illegal mining site in Denkyira Breyman. Police proceeded to the crime scene and together with NADMO retrieved deceased Kwesi Yeboah aged 24, Fabatia aged 13, and a female adult whose identity is unknown.”

Sergeant Ettie Evans said investigations are still ongoing, and the two suspects who were arrested are assisting in that regard.

“Suspects Kweku Appiah and Kofi Appiah have been arrested and have been assisting the police in the investigations. The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Dunkwa-on-offin Muninicipal Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification, and autopsy,” he added.