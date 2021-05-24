The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), will from today, Monday, 24 to Friday, 28th May 2021, conduct an anti-terrorism training exercise code-named Exercise Eagle Claws 2021 in the Northern part of the country.

The exercise, which is under the theme ‘Consolidating Security for National Development, is a four-day field simulation training aimed at testing and preparing participants of the ongoing ‘Operation Conquered Fist’, to ensure efficiency at role and mission accomplishment.

GAF, in a statement, said it intends to use this year’s exercise to “equip troops with the requisite capacity to respond rapidly and effectively to terrorists and contemporary threats in the ‘Operation Conquered Fist’ Area of Operation as well as other parts of the country.”

The exercise will be conducted in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies.

There will therefore be movement of military personnel and hardware to the designated areas.

The public has therefore been advised to “remain calm during the training period as measures to ensure the safety of personnel and the public have been put in place.”

“We also entreat all to support the Ghana Armed Forces to help rid our country and national borders of terrorist groups and elements by passing on any information they come across to the appropriate agencies,” the statement added.

‘Operation Conquered Fist’ was launched in 2020 to deal with terrorist activities in the Northern Sector of the country.