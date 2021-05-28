The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has chastised the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, for looking on as medical laboratory services come to a halt over the stalemate at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

Laboratory scientists at KATH have been on a sit-down strike in the last week, kicking against a decision by the Hospital’s management to reassign two haematologists to the lab unit.

Several regional chapters of the Association have also joined the strike in solidarity with their colleagues.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, May 27, 2021, Mr. Mintah Akandoh expressed disappointment in the inability of the Minister to be proactive in resolving the matter.

“I have to also indicate that I am highly disappointed in the Minister responsible for Health because we shouldn’t even sit till escalate to this level.”

“As far as my memory serves me right, this matter started at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital more than a week ago, and I have heard that they have made efforts to engage the Minister, but that didn’t yield any result. We MPs, the President, and Ministers are supposed to be servants of the people.”

Currently, in 11 out of the 16 regions, lab technicians have also laid down their tools in solidarity with their colleagues at KATH.

Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Association on Thursday, May 27, 2021, declared an indefinite strike involving all of its members over the stalemate.

The lab scientists at KATH had been on a one-week sit-down strike before the declaration of the indefinite strike on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

They have vowed to call off the strike only if the two are withdrawn from the hospital’s laboratory unit.