The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) is urging all citizens to participate in the upcoming population and housing census.

The 2021 population and housing census seeks to enumerate all persons and living quarters within Ghana at a specific time

In an interview with Citi News, Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, said the exercise is conducted every ten years, and therefore no one must be left out.

“In the next 30 days starting from May 28, to 27 June 2021, the only major national activity is the upcoming 2021 population census and housing census, and all persons in Ghana should be aware that once they are not counted, it is a missed opportunity that can only be corrected in ten years time.”

“It is the only opportunity for us to be heard, and we are giving every person in Ghana a voice so that the right intervention can be instituted right to the individual level rather than the aggregate that we’ve been using.”

It is meant to generate data that will be used in decision-making and planning for the development of the country and its citizens.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kakraba Annim had early on indicated that preparations are far advanced to ensure the exercise commences successfully.

“All our strategies have been finalised. With few days to the exercise, all that’s left is to hand over the census undertaking to the production units, which are the enumeration areas,” he said.

“In the past three weeks, we have visited 13 of the 16 Regional Coordinating Councils, and have engaged with the Regional Ministers. We only have three more to go. Hopefully, we will take care of that in the course of the week.”

The slogan for the 2021 PHC is “you count, get counted”, with the GSS aiming for comprehensive coverage to ensure that no one is left behind.