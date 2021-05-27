The Committee of Selection of Parliament will later today, Thursday, May 27, 2021, hold a crucial meeting on the request for resignation from the Appointments Committee by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

A few moments after Parliament went on recess in March, it emerged that Mr. Ablakwa had tendered in his resignation citing a number of reasons.

Mr. Ablakwa also indicated in a post via his social media pages that the Speaker had accepted his resignation.

He noted on Twitter that: he has “Concluded a fruitful and frank meeting with Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban S.K. Bagbin a while ago.”

But addressing the opening sitting of the second meeting of Parliament on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, said the matter was referred to the Committee of Selection while Parliament was on recess.

The report of the Committee will determine the outcome of the request for resignation.

The North Tongu legislator resigned from the Appointments Committee on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, as the leadership of the Minority faced criticism following the controversial passing of some of President Akufo-Addo’s minister-nominees.

Mr. Ablakwa attributed his resignation to personal reasons and principles, without giving a clear insight as to what triggered it.

The said resignation generated a lot of public discourse. Whereas some in the NDC applauded him, others outside the party also criticised him harshly.