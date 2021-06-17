Two gold dealers are in a critical condition after some gunmen invaded Mosikrom, a mining community in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, and robbed them of their belongings.

The robbers, according to police, fled the scene after they succeeded in robbing several gold dealers in the mining community.

The incident, which happened at about 1:30 am on Thursday, June 17, 2021, has left inhabitants in fear.

The victims were immediately rushed to the St. Martins Hospital at Agroyesum.

One of the victims has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while relatives of the other victim have rejected the doctor’s request to amputate his leg.

The Amansie South District Police Commander, DSP Felix Akrowua, who visited the community, in a Citi News interview, said: “two persons are seriously injured. One has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and the other is still on admission at the St. Martins Hospital.”

“Sadly, the doctors wanted to amputate the legs of one of the victims, but the relatives are adamant. So they have forced the doctors to discharge him. We also visited the other victim who was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. He has sustained some injuries, so we want to check for any bullets in the wounds.”

“Our MP recently donated some motorbikes to us, so we are going to increase motorbike patrols in the area, considering the fact that most of our roads are not motorable.”

DSP Felix Akrowua further urged the residents in who may have any information on the case to assist the police in their investigations.

“We promise to hide their identity,” he added.