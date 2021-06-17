Past students of St. Peter’s Senior High School at Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, has commissioned a National Science and Maths Quiz Learning Center for the school.

The center, which was funded by the 1995/1997 year group is fitted with computers and servers, and has been set up for the training, researching, mentoring and preparation of quiz boys for the prestigious national science and maths competition.

St. Peter’s Senior High School, which has been in the news for it’s tremendous exploits in the prestigious National Science and Maths competition some few weeks ago, won the Eastern Regional competition with ease after subjecting Pope John’s Senior High School to a humiliating defeat in the Semi finals before seeing off Koforidua Sectech in the finals.

The Organizer of the 1995/1997 year group, Kwasi Boateng, who spoke to Citi News, said the facility will further improve the teaching and learning of science in the school.

“For us at St. Peter’s, we have recognized Persco itself has become a brand, and the national science and maths quiz is one of the platforms that is taking this great school national and international, so we thought it wise to set up a place like that so that the students can have proper concentration and win it again. We make sure that we have the infrastructure for them to have focus, we have gotten a platform of computers where they can do proper research into the program itself”.

“Gone were the days when it was more theory, but these days when they see these things graphically it helps them in terms of the memory and we are sure it’s going to be a beneficial outfit to help them to win this time.”

“We are very connected to them and they have gotten a science teacher who is really responsible, so we get most of the information through that woman. Our connection with them is very key and we think that relationship is very important because it will boost their morale and confidence which will help them to win this year”.

On his part, the Headmaster of the school, Kwame Owusu Aduonu, promised that the students will do everything possible to win the next competition.

“We are so grateful for this kind gesture which will go a long way to speed up research in the preparation of the quiz boys. I want to assure you that we will do everything possible to bring the trophy back to Persco because this facility is already boosting our morale”.