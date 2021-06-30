The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the security agencies to be measured in their handling of the people of Ejura who are only exercising their constitutional right to demonstrate, in the wake of the killing of other residents in the area.

The party says the security personnel must ensure they fulfil their core mandate of protecting the lives of innocent citizens.

In a statement signed by NDC’s Communications Director, Kakra Essamuah, the party disclosed that it is greatly saddened and shocked by the happenings in Ejura.

The party also said its National Chairman and General Secretary, had truncated a National Peace Council Workshop in Ada, following the developments in Ejura and were returning to Accra.

“In view of the fluid security situation in Ejura, the National Chairman, Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, and the General Secretary, Hon. Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, who are currently participating in a workshop at Ada, organised

by the National Peace Councils with sponsorship by the UNDP and the Commonwealth Secretariat, have left Ada

and are proceeding back to Accra to take charge of developments.”

“In the interim, the NDC appeals for calm in Ejura and call on the security agencies to be measured in the way and the manner in which they handle citizens who are exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to demonstrate to protect the lives of innocent citizens.”

Former President John Dramani Mahama has also asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately find ways to de-escalate the tension at Ejura.

“I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement, which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others.”

Background

A social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by a mob when he was returning home on his motorbike on Sunday.

He’s alleged to have been killed because of his social activism, which some felt was making the government unpopular.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

His family says he had faced threats over his activism prior to the attack.

He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died at midday on June 28.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested two persons in connection with his death.

Ibrahim Muhammed’s death sparked protests in Ejura and outrage online.

He was buried on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

After the burial, some residents of Ejura and security personnel clashed, which led to the death of two persons.

The two were among six persons who were shot during the clash and taken to the Ejura Government Hospital.

The clash occurred when some residents pelted stones at the security personnel who were deployed around the burial grounds of the late social activist.

“One died on the spot before he was brought to the hospital, so we just confirmed the death. One other died 10 minutes after resuscitation,” Dr. Mensah Manye, the Medical Superintendent Ejura Government Hospital said to Citi News.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has said it has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the incident between security personnel and some Ejura residents.