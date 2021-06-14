St. Brother Andre Senior High School is one of the few private second cycle institutions that participated in the nationwide tree planting exercise last Friday.
Students from the school were each given a seedling to plant to mark the day, and were tasked with the responsibility of nurturing it.
The Headmaster of the school, Tony Dadzie, said: “The tree planting exercise is a step in the right direction, and we support government fully. We received a lot of plants from the Forestry Commission and together the students and the teachers each planted a tree to signify the day”.
Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Haw Koomson, who joined the school in the tree planting exercise urged the students to keep an eye on the plants by watering them regularly and make them their project till they graduate from the school.
“I think it’s a very good exercise and the only advice I will give them is to keep an eye on the plants so tomorrow when they are no more in the school and they visit the school, they can boast of it. I shared my experience with them when I was a student. My school had trees, and we did not bother ourselves sitting in the classrooms during break, and I believe they will experience the same if they are able to nurture the trees,” the MP said.