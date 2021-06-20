The traditional leaders of Agavedzi, Salakope and adjoining communities in the Ketu South municipality that have been affected by tidal waves have made a passionate appeal to the government to expedite work on the “Blekusu Sea Defence Project”.

They contend any further delay in the project will lead to severe destruction of properties, which in effect will render them homeless.

This follows an announcement by the Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye that government will finance the construction of an eight-kilometre sea defence project in the area.

In a Citi News interview, the paramount chief of the Some Traditional Area, Torgbiga Adamah III appealed for the immediate commencement of the project to avert future destruction by the tidal waves.

“When they award this contract of eight kilometres, they should not allow it to finish before they award another contract for it to be continued because where ever they stop the sea is going to destroy the next community. As they have promised that by the end of this year because they have done the technical preparations and are in the finance aspect of the project, my plea to them is that they should do everything possible and start this project soon.”

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Ablah Dzifa Gomashie corroborated the call by the traditional leaders.

“In this year, this is the second time this is happening, and I think we shouldn’t have waited for the second one. This should have happened yesterday so that the last 20 houses that were washed away would have been saved and the people whose livelihoods depend on the sea in this community, who because the border is closed cannot find an alternative will not be so helpless or desperate for help. So it’s a good thing that both ministers are here with me, but the people of the area and I are waiting with our breath held in the hope that something will happen.”

Meanwhile, the Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye has assured the chiefs of the area of the government’s commitment to finishing the project.

“Government is currently putting the financial arrangements together, and I’m very hopeful that in the course of this year we should start the construction of the sea defence project here. This project will cover 8 km, and it will be the first time. I want to assure you that government is committed to protecting your lives, livelihood and property.”