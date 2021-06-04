Afrobeats artiste Haruna Buhari, known in showbiz as Nanky has featured King Promise on his new song dubbed, ‘Cassette’.

Produced by Killbeatz and Methmix, the video was directed by Yaw Skyface under Sultan Incorporation label.

Nanky is Ghanaian singer and songwriter deeply rooted in Afro-pop, Afro RnB, and highlife. His name Nanky means ‘Effective Contributor.’

Having released his first EP titled ‘Remedy’, he has worked with other artists like Sarkodie and Medikal.

Watch ‘Cassette’ by Nanky below: