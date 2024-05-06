‘’Terminator’’ hitmaker King Promise has returned to the country after he toured Asia for the first time in his career.

King Promise began the tour with a live performance at the Tipsy Unicorn Beach House on April 26, 2024, in Singapore. He then followed it up in Bali on April 27 and in Indonesia on May 3.

King Promise arrived at the Kotokoa Airport on Sunday, May 5, 2024, to cheers from family, friends, and loved ones.

While speaking to the media, indicated that he is grateful for the opportunity to tour Asia to meet lovers of his music.

He said the tour was a way of putting Ghana on the map and selling his country to other countries, indicating that it was a major boost.

In the running for “Artiste of the Year” at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards, King Promise is a hot favourite according to some music industry insiders. The awards ceremony is set for June 1, 2024.