A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Dr. Kwabena Opuni, has petitioned the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, over his criminal prosecution by the state after he was accused of causing financial loss to the country.

Justice Clemence Honyenuga disclosed this in court on Friday, June 18, 2021.

The Supreme Court Judge sitting as an additional Judge also disclosed that Dr. Opuni has additionally invoked the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court in an effort to overturn Justice Honyenuga’s refusal to recuse himself from the trial.

In what looked like an ambush, Justice Honyenuga announced that he was met with the petition only upon arrival in his Chambers moments before Friday’s hearing.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, also told the Court that, the State was not aware of the existence of the petition, neither did it know the content of same; though Dr. Opuni’s lawyers said the letter had come to their attention.

Dr. Opuni’s lawyers have however remained tight-lipped on the details of the June 17, 2021 petition.

The embattled former COCOBOD boss has made efforts in the past to have Justice Honyenuga removed as the trial judge in the ongoing GHS217 million financial loss case.

These include an application that was filed by Dr. Opuni’s lawyers asking Justice Honyenuga to recuse himself from the trial over some comments he’s believed to have made.

Justice Clemence Honyenuga in the light of Dr. Opuni’s latest move adjourned the case.

“In view of the application dated 17th of June 2021, sent to the Chief Justice by the First Accused, this case stands adjourned to the 29th of June to await the Chief Justice’s decision.”