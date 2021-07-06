The Judicial Service is pursuing a former Court Registrar caught on camera by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas receiving bribes to influence judgement in Ghana’s courts, to recover about GHS6,430 he failed to account for after collection.

According to the 2017 report of the Auditor General, a former Registrar at the Offinso District Court, Abdallah Yahaya Yeddor, between July and December 2015, understated the court deposits cash book entries by GHS4,620.

Similarly, between January 2016 and April 2017, the officer collected a total revenue of over GHS22,000, but paid over GHS21,000 into the Judicial Service bank account leaving a difference.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, the Deputy Director of Finance at the Judicial Service, Charles Idan, said the former Registrar was dismissed from the Judicial Service after he was implicated in a committee set up by the former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, but failed to pay the unaccounted monies.

He however told the committee that the Judicial Service is in the process of writing to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to use part of his entitlement to defray the debt Abdallah Yahaya Yeddor failed to account for.

“Here we are today and with the mandate from this honourable house, we will be able to write to SSNIT because he has his entitlement, so we will be able to appropriate part of his entitlement to defray this infraction,” Mr. Idan said.