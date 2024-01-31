The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, is calling on Parliament to declare the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, persona non grata.

He argues that since October 2021, the GRA boss has not had any contract with the government after reaching retirement age, suggesting that he is working illegally.

At the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sitting earlier this week, Sam George inquired about the age of the GRA Commissioner-General.

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Sam George declared his intention to officially write to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the finance committee not to entertain Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah in the house anymore.

“I know for a fact that the GRA Commissioner-General, since turning 60 years old in October 2021, has not had a contract. This is not the first time I’ve raised this matter directly with the Commissioner-General, drawing his attention to the fact that he’s engaged in illegality. He has persisted, and it’s been two years and three months since he turned 60. He has no legal basis to be there.”

“I’m writing officially to the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo], and we will demand a response from him. I will be raising this with the Speaker [Alban Bagbin] as well when Parliament reconvenes, drawing the attention of the Speaker and the finance committee to the fact that Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah must be declared persona non grata before PAC. We should not entertain someone who has no legal basis. If the government will not do the right thing, Parliament should not entertain GRA again in Parliament.”

He accused the GRA Commissioner-General of engaging in ‘dubious and unscrupulous’ contracts, questioning why he has remained in post after reaching retirement age.

“He [GRA boss] has engaged in a number of dubious and unscrupulous contracts. The whole country knows about the $100 SML contract. He has been used to carry out all the legalities for Ken Ofori-Atta [Finance Minister]. Why have they kept Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah in the post, if not that he’s facilitating corruption and blatant stealing at GRA? This must be a cause of worry for all of us,” he claimed.

——–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital