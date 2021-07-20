The Veterinary Services Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture is urging all poultry farmers across the country to without delay report any cases of sudden deaths of poultry, to prevent a potential spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, otherwise known as Bird Flu, in the country.

The latest outbreak of the disease in Ghana which has seen about 6,000 birds dying naturally, and over 4,000 being destroyed by the Veterinary Services, follows the detection of similar cases in neighbouring countries since January 2021.

In an interview with Citi Business News, the Acting Director of the Veterinary Services Directorate, Dr. Patrick Abakeh, noted that all is being done to ensure the disease does not spread any further to destroy the investments of poultry farmers.

“So far so good, because the disease has not spread to other regions outside the 3 regions where it has been detected. This is mainly due to the prompt action we have taken to destroy the birds. So we encourage farmers to report sudden deaths of birds to the Veterinary Service Directorate throughout the country to ensure prompt action is taken.”