A group of workers and teachers in the Sene East and West Districts of the Bono East Region have withdrawn their services due to the spate of armed robberies and killings in those areas.

The action, which was triggered by the killing of a teacher by suspected armed robbers on the Atebubu-Kajaji road on Wednesday, saw both workers and teachers abandon their post on the 8th of July 2021.

According to the teachers, they will not return to work until insecurity on the Atebubu-Kajaji road is addressed.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the conveners of the Aggrieved Teachers and Workers of Sene, Eric Aboagye narrated the incident that triggered their action.

“On May 6, 2021, Elijah Asante, who was the headteacher of Bantama SDA Primary, was shot on a motorbike and killed. Another one happened two days ago. Our brother, who was returning from Takoradi after spending the holidays there was also shot and killed. Mr. Gyamfi, who also works at the [Education] Directorate was shot but managed to escape, and the last attack was on Mr. Seth, headteacher of Basa African Faith primary school who was also able to escape.”

“These issues, coupled with other issues, show us that we are not safe. Most of the roads are not motorable and because of that, we are withdrawing our services until we see a change. 85% of workers here are outsiders who have come to join the natives to work for the betterment of the district, but it seems thieves and armed robbers do not need our services and as such, have been attacking most of our colleagues,” he added.

He also stated that some measures need to be taken to make sure that they are protected.

“We need a competent military control team, provision of police visibility every 200 meters of the Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kojokrom road, also arrest and prosecute the armed robbers who killed our colleagues and mount police barriers are robbery hotspots.”

Regional Minister embarks on an emergency visit

Meanwhile, the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, has assured of government’s resolve to improve security in the area.

The minister gave the assurance when he embarked on an emergency visit to the two districts.