Some scrap dealers at the Agbogbloshie market in Accra say they didn’t know they were part of persons directed to relocate to Adjen Kotoku near Medie in the Ga West Municipality.

According to them, their shops have been demolished, contrary to earlier communications that they would not be affected.

In an interview with Citi News, some of them contended that the task force in charge of the exercise did not engage them at any point in time.

“We were not part of the original relocation plan, their engagement has always been with the onion sellers. So I don’t know why we have been asked to move now. Our leaders came around to tell us scrap dealers that we would not be moved, but look at what is happening. Government must do something about this,” one person lamented.

Another scrap dealer told Citi News that “the meetings were only with the onion sellers. We were never involved in any relocation plans. If they wanted us to move they should have told us. And they never gave us any part of the money slated to help traders move.”

Meanwhile, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has denied claims by some scrap dealers affected by the demolition exercise in the area that they did not get the right information concerning the evacuation.

“We were clear in our negotiations and our dealings. If you recall, even the monies that we gave, I mentioned a GHS50,000 portion to the scrap dealers, so they are aware. They were thinking they could have their way around, but as we are saying, apart from this building and one other, everything thing is going down. Scrap dealers have the opportunity now to move their things, if not, we will move them. We are not leaving anything here.”

“It will be an exercise in futility if we leave all these structures and leave scrap dealers to be here. Then what is the point? Very soon, we will be erecting a fence once we clear the whole place then other plans will come in,” he added.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister on Thursday, May 20, 2021, issued a seven-week ultimatum for onion traders in Accra to relocate from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku.

The new market was established at Adjen Kotoku over a decade ago in a bid to decongest the central business district.

That market, however, remained abandoned until now.

Henry Quartey has said his outfit will demolish the Agbogbloshie Onion market on July 1, 2021.

Let’s make Accra work campaign

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey is pushing what he termed as ‘Let’s make Accra Work‘ campaign to improve conditions in the national capital.

He has already met administrative officers in the region and has instituted some other initiatives to realize the agenda.

The Minister has also promised to put an end to trading along major streets in Accra as the activity generates a lot of filth.