Government says the provision of social amenities for onion traders at Adjen Kotoku remains a topmost priority.

Onion traders started conducting business at the Adjen Kotoku market in the Ga West municipality on July 1, 2021, after they were moved from Agbogbloshie, as part of efforts to decongest the capital city.

The traders had complained about the unavailability of toilets and other facilities for their use at Adjen Kotoku.

Speaking to Citi News after donating 50 streetlights and 1,000 cement blocks for the construction of a mosque for the traders, Deputy Local Government Minister, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah said government will give the traders all they need.

“The Minister asked me to come and redeem the pledge of assisting them to put up a mosque. We have 100 bags of cement here to begin the construction of the mosque. There are also 1000 blocks to help with putting up the mosque. This is a pledge that the Honourable Minister, Dan Kwaku Botwe made on Monday and to assist them so that their work and activities here will be more comfortable and more conducive for them to ply their trade. Also, behind me are 50 streetlights that we want to use to beef up the security within the market and be sure that they are safe.”

“This is not going to be the end. We will continue to work closely with them so that they settle comfortably and begin to do their work peacefully,” he added.

Initially, some of the onion traders did not agree with the deadline for the relocation.

This was after the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey on Thursday, May 20, 2021, issued a seven-week ultimatum to onion traders in Accra to relocate from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku.

As the deadline, July 1, 2021 drew nearer, they appealed to the government to give them more time to adequately prepare for their relocation.

Government made money available to help in their transportation.

The deadline was also adhered to.

Scrap dealers

Similarly, the government secured a ten-acre land at Kofi Kwei in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region for scrap dealers at Agbogbloshie.

This follows their eviction from the Agbogbloshie onion market on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Let’s make Accra work campaign

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey is embarking on the ‘Let’s make Accra Work‘ campaign to improve conditions in the national capital.

He has so far met administrative officers in the region and has instituted some other initiatives to realize the agenda.

Mr. Quartey has also intimated that under his leadership, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), would strive to provide lasting solutions to developmental challenges in the region and ensure its swift transformation into a national capital of repute.

The Minister has promised to put an end to trading along major streets in Accra as the activity generates a lot of filth.

These initiatives have won him the admiration of some Ghanaians.