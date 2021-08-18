The Nandom District Command of the Ghana Immigration Service have busted thirty-five illegal migrants who sneaked into the country.

The thirty-five were seen at the Nandom Hospital junction heading towards Accra, Kumasi, and Sunyani when they were nabbed.

The 11 Burkinabes, 19 Malians, 2 Sierra Leoneans, and 3 Guineans were onboard a Hyundai bus and were screened by port health authorities before being sent out of Ghana into Burkina Faso.

Ghana’s land borders continue to remain closed to human traffic except for the transportation of cargo amidst the threat of COVID-19.

The Ghana Immigration Service says it is poised to prevent irregular immigration, and is urging the public to collaborate with the state agencies to deal with the situation