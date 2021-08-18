Residents of Ejisu Krapa in the Ashanti Region are calling for improved security in the area after a dead body was found in the community on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The residents have been left in shock over the incident.

Police officers together with officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation visited the area and conveyed the body to the mortuary.

“We are not sure if the person is from this community. We think he came from a different community and the body was deposited here,” the Assembly Member for the Krapa electoral area, Robert Boakye said to Citi News.

Police have so far not been able to identify the deceased male.

In the meantime, Mr. Boakye urged the community to be more security conscious as they appeal for support from the police.

“We contacted the police. Occasionally, they patrol from 8:30pm to 9:00 pm with their motorbikes and others, but you may never know the time anyone wants to do something bad in the community,” he said.

The Ghana Police Service says it is on top of security in the Ashanti Region amid fears of growing insecurity.

After the Inspector General of Police recently met with regional police heads, the Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said work was ongoing to improve policing in the various regions.

“They have also been tasked to reengineer their operational activities in their respective regions to reduce cases of robbery and other violent crimes.”

For the Ashanti Region, ACP Ofori said, “in no time some gains have been made.”

“Ashanti [Region] in particular, led by DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom are on course… Now they are fighting robbery in their communities seriously,” he said.