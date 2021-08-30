Acacia Health Insurance has won the Brand of the Year [Private Health Category], at the just-ended 2021 Ghana Insurance Awards held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The prestigious Awards is a recognition of the company’s commitment to building the Insurance industry as well as being a highly respected company advocating for the best business practices in the sector.

Also, the CEO of Acacia Health Insurance, Dr. Dan Vincent Armooh won the CEO of the Year, [Private Health Insurance Category].

Speaking to the media after receiving the Awards on behalf of the company and himself, Dr. Dan Vincent Armooh thanked the employees of the company for their dedication to pushing the vision and mission of the company at all times.

“Acacia is very thankful to all customers and partners who have been the heart and soul of the brand. Their loyalty is everything to us and we dedicate these Awards to all our customers, employees, and trade partners across the globe”, he said.

Dr. Dan Vincent Armooh also took the opportunity to call on the government to keep supporting the Insurance sector to help build a better future for the country.

Acacia Health Insurance is a subsidiary of the Enterprise Group Plc with the acquisition completed in 2021.

Acacia is a Private Commercial Health Insurance scheme established in 2012. It currently provides cover for over 31,000 lives drawn from over 205 corporate firms in the various industries ranging from food and beverage, oil and gas, and financial sector and beyond.

ACACIA also offers non-premium-based Third-Party Administered packages and boasts as the only Private Health Insurance company with its own offices.

Under the leadership of Dr. Dan Vincent Armooh, Acacia has risen to become a member of the prestigious Ghana Club 100 companies for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, in addition to winning several industry awards.

The Enterprise acquisition is set to propel Acacia to enhance its markets offerings as well as to become the market leader in the health insurance industry.

The Ghana Insurance Awards is a yearly awards scheme organized by Exodus Communications with the aim to educate, encourage and reward players in the Insurance sector and stakeholders who have been working hard across the country.