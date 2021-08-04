Conveners for #FixTheCountry campaign, will today, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, converge on the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra to embark on their much-talked about protest.

The group says the protest is to put pressure on the government to address the country’s numerous challenges, including youth unemployment.

The group served notice of the demonstration to register its dissatisfaction with the current cost of living in the country.

The August 4 date was arrived at after an Accra High Court dismissed an application by the police seeking to injunct the protest, using COVI-19 restrictions as an excuse.

One of the conveners, Brownson Adatsi, has urged the public to join in the march.

The protesters will start from Kwame Nkrumah Avenue towards Farisco Traffic Lights through TUC Traffic Intersection to EOCO and end at the Black Star Square.

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command says it has put in place adequate measures to supervise the demonstration.

According to the command, enough personnel will be deployed to ensure an incident-free protest.

Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, called on the protesters to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

IGP assures of ‘maximum protection’

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the protest group of police protection.

He personally assured them of maximum police protection “from the start to the end”. The IGP and other Police Chiefs have also gone through the agreed routes with the group.

“We went over the routes earmarked for the protest from Obra spot (Circle) — Farisco Left — TUC — Kinbu Senior High School – Centre for National Culture – to Independence Square. We also explained that we have recruited and trained marshals who will be assigned to liaise with the police on anything and to guide the crowd. On COVID-19 protocols, the marshals will be in charge of making sure everybody wears their mask and maintain distance”, he said.