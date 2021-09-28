The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has introduced a new master’s degree programme in Pensions Management for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The new Master of Science (MSc) in Pensions Management is a demand-driven programme designed for individuals desirous of enhancing their skill sets in the management and investment of pension funds.

The programme is geared towards supporting the manpower needs of the emerging industry.

It emphasizes equipping graduates with knowledge in pensions management and developing their skills to function effectively in the pension industry.

The two-semester programme is being offered in the evening and weekend sessions, providing prospective students with the flexibility to combine academic work and their careers.

The Dean of the School of Graduate Studies at UPSA, Dr. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor said the university is committed to developing innovative, demand-driven programmes to attract a wide range of students, particularly at the graduate levels.

He disclosed that the University will be welcoming the first cohort of students for the MSc in Pensions Management programme this year and admissions for the 2021/22 academic year are currently opened.

Shedding light on the admission requirements for the new course, Dr Isaac Boadi, acting coordinator for the programme, explained that applicants possessing relevant bachelor’s degrees from recognised institutions may apply.

He added that those with relevant professional qualifications such as Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB), Chartered Institute of Insurance (CII), Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) and other related professional qualifications may also be considered for admission after undergoing an interview.

Applicants with non-related bachelor’s degrees, Dr. Boadi stressed, may need at least two years’ working experience in pensions management or a related field to be considered.

At the end of the programme, graduates will be needed in sectors such as Pensions Administration, Independent Trusteeships, Pensions and Risk Management Sectors, and Portfolio Management.

“The fresh graduates may also secure a career in the pensions industry as a Pension Trustees, Pension Fund Managers, Pension Fund Custodians, and Pension Schemes Administrators among others,” Dr. Boadi said.