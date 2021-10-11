The Regional CEO West Africa of the United Bank for Africa, Mrs Abiola Marufatu Bawuah has been named the Humanitarian of the year at the annual Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG).

Mrs Bawuah was awarded for her works through her foundation ‘Abiola Bawuah Foundation’ which inspires and sponsors the education of underprivileged young girls.

Speaking at the event organized at Labadi Beach Hotel, she said her progress stems from the financial support and mentorship during her education at Achimota School.

Therefore, “this is the reason I have dedicated 100% of the proceeds from my book “Chosen” to support the young enterprising girls to have access to quality education,” she said.

She advised young girls to be pacesetters and invest in their life and work to break barriers hampering the development of women.

The award seeks to celebrate organizations and individuals working to achieve the SDGs.

Philanthropists and NGOs in the area of healthcare were honoured, with special recognition for personalities that played vital roles in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic locally and internationally.