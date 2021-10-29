Parliament has directed the General Legal Council to admit the 499 students denied admission into the Ghana School of Law despite making the 50 percent pass mark.

The directive was given after Parliament debated and passed a resolution directed at the Minister of Justice and Attorney General and the General Legal Council to the effect that the students should be admitted.

The motion was filed by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

“The General Legal Council is hereby directed to proceed and admit all the students who passed in accordance with the advertised rules of the examination,” the First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu said after the debate.

In concluding the debate, the Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, said this would be “the best and swiftest way to bring justice to the students.”

In his submission, Mr. Ayariga also said “this House should commit to an additional appropriation to the law school to be able to take care of additional numbers.”

The 499 LLB graduates were denied entry because they failed to obtain at least 50 percent in both sections of the entrance exam, despite making the pass mark.

These students were only informed of this particular directive after the exam.

Ordinarily, admission to the Ghana School of Law for professional legal education requires that successful candidates obtain a minimum rank of 50 percent during an entrance exam organised by the General Legal Council.

The students had petitioned Parliament and staged protests over their denial.

Some of them also sued the General Legal Council over the issue.

That particular case, involving 143 of the aggrieved students, has been adjourned to November 9.