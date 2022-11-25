The number of new students entering the Ghana School of Law to pursue the Professional Law Course has risen to 699 after the General Legal Council released a final supplementary list of candidates who passed the entrance exams written in September 2022.

The final supplementary list, approved by the GLC and released in Accra on Friday, added 177 more candidates to the initial list of 522 candidates said to have passed the entrance exams.

The first pass list came two weeks ago, with successful candidates waiting for admission letters from the Ghana School of Law.

