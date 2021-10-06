The president’s Chief Executive nominee for the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA), Mordecai Quashie, has been rejected by assembly members in the area.

Out of the 18 votes cast on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, Mr. Quashie secured only 8 YES votes, while 9 assembly members voted NO. There was one rejected ballot.

Some residents of Ledzokuku had earlier called on the president to change the nominee since he wasn’t from Teshie.

A group calling itself the concerned youth of Teshie said they preferred a nominee who is an indigene of the area.

They were worried that the nominee will be unable to relate with people in the community.

“We just want an indigene and a person who can speak and understand Ga because we live in a fishing community in which most of our people don’t understand English well or any other language apart from Ga.”

“He doesn’t know anything about Teshie. We are having a lot of issues in Teshie; like chieftaincy issues and boundary issues,” one aggrieved resident said.

If confirmed, Mr. Quashie will replace Evelyn Twum-Gyamerah, who was the nominee for the first Akufo-Addo administration.

The Ledzokuku municipality has a number of challenges, including youth unemployment, bad roads, sanitation issues, and lack of streetlights.

Residents have accused successive MCEs of doing little to resolve their problems.

They have also proven to be very impatient with MPs, having never retained the same person as MP since the year 2000.