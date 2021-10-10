The government of Ghana has received a total of about 5.3 million doses of vaccines to aid in the ongoing vaccination against COVID-19 in Ghana.

This was disclosed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The country on Friday, October 8, 2021, took delivery of 1.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccines from the US government.

It was a donation from the US government through the COVAX facility to aid the country’s inoculation exercise.

The donation was in fulfillment of the US government’s promise to the government of Ghana two weeks ago, when President Akufo-Addo was in the US.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, said the US is leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerating global vaccine distribution.

She added that the donation will help protect Ghanaians from Covid-19.

The Programmes Manager of the expanded programme on immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsa Achiano, said as of October 7, 2021, Ghana had administered over 2.1 million doses of covid-19 vaccines to 1.3 million Ghanaians.

He added that the backlog of citizens yet to take their second jab has almost been cleared, and that the agenda to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians will be achieved.

“We have so far received a total of 5.3 doses of vaccines and we have done over 2.1 million doses.”

“As it stands now, about 1.3 million Ghanaians have received at least one shot and the exercise is going on well and we have also started clearing the backlog of persons with shot.”