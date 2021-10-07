The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, has urged the Upper West Regional Security Council not to allow the illegal mining menace to thrive in the Upper West Region.

He said that it will be better to nib the situation in the bud while they still can.

The Minister said this at an extraordinary meeting with the Upper West Regional Security Council in Wa on Thursday, 7th October 2021.

The Minister, who is on a 6-day working tour of the 5 regions of the north, said his engagement with REGSEC is a central feature of his ongoing tour of all the 16 regions of the country.

The Minister indicated that the time has come for REGSEC to have full control over the operation of the mining sector in the region.

He added that, “I am confident that with the kind of leadership of the Regional Minister and the kind of professionalism and commitment exhibited by you, we will work to safeguard the region and our country.”

On Forestry, Mr. Jinapor reiterated that the harvesting and exportation of rosewood are outrightly banned, stressing that any wood species harvested will require a direct permit from him.

Touching on public lands, and it’s related issues, the Minister said “we need to have mechanisms of protecting public lands”.

He maintained that, the sale and encroachment of public lands should be a thing of the past while thanking the members of REGSEC for their efforts in assisting government to protect the natural resources of the country.

The security heads, collectively, agreed to up their game in combating illegalities in the natural resources sector, particularly deforestation and illegal mining.