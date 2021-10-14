The Social Studies teacher of Kulpi Junior High School in the East Gonja Municipality standing trial for sodomizing 18 pupils has pleaded guilty to all the charges.

His plea was taken today, October 14, 2021, at a High Court in Tamale, after he was discharged by a magistrate court in Salaga on Wednesday.

He was discharged by the Salaga Magistrate Court for lack of jurisdiction but was re-arrested by the police and put before the high court on Thursday.

The Presiding Judge remanded him into police custody to reappear on Thursday, October 21 for judgment.

Natomah Otabel was arrested on Monday, September 27 following a report by the Municipal Education Director after relatives of his victims reported his activities to the education directorate.

Kumasi SHS Assistant Head suspended for allegedly sodomizing 4 students

In 2018, the then Assistant Headmaster of the Kumasi High School, George Amponsah-Duodo, was suspended by the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate over allegations that he sodomized some students of the boys’ school.

According to the Regional Education Directorate, the assistant headmasters’ suspension was to allow investigations to be conducted into the matter without any interference.

Four students levelled allegations against the school head.

Mr. George Amponsah-Duodu, was subsequently cleared of the by a High Court in Kumasi.

Mrs. Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa, the presiding judge, further awarded a cost of GH¢5, 000.00 in favour Mr. Amponsah-Duodo.