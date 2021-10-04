The family of the late Ibrahim Mohammed popularly known as Kaaka has described as careless, insinuations made by the committee tasked to investigate the disturbances in Ejura, with regard to the death of the social activist.

The three-member committee in their report linked the death of the social activist, which sparked the unrest in the community, to a family feud and not to his social media activism as had been widely claimed.

But a spokesperson for the family, Nafiu Mohammed, at a press conference on Monday, October 4, 2021, said the committee failed miserably in the discharge of its mandate.

Nafiu Mohammed said the committee’s remarks with regard to Kaaka’s death smacks of propaganda and hatred for the family.

“The committee stated in its report that they found that the death of Kaaka was not directly linked to his social media activism and that it is more probably a family feud. Ever since the release of the report, several prominent and credible people in society have been baffled as to how the committee arrived at this conclusion. We are grateful that they have shown clearly how the committee has diminished its own credibility by amplifying propaganda and hatred for the discernable public,” he said.

He further chastised the committee for being insensitive to the family by some of the remarks it made in the report.

“We’d like to state in clear and unambiguous terms that the statement by the committee that Kaaka was probably killed because of a family feud is obviously false, careless and very disgraceful. The statement was made without regard for the pain of the family, and could only have been made by persons who were so eager to please their appointing authority that they left their humanity and conscience aside.”

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, earlier in July 2021, directed the Interior Ministry to conduct a public inquiry following the killing of two persons and injuries to four others by soldiers during a protest against the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka Macho.