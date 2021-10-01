Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Agona East district are fuming because Hannah Asamoah, the District Chief Executive nominee for the area, was rejected by assembly members.

20 out of 30 assembly members voted against her confirmation on Friday, October 1, 2021.

This left a number of the supporters angry after the confirmation proceedings.

“It hurts. The woman [Hannah Asamoah] worked for the party. The people are behind her. If the woman is not confirmed, it means the party is not doing well. It is the woman we want,” one agitated man said to Citi News.

“Tell Akufo-Addo that we don’t want any other DCE in Agona East… If Akufo-Addo doesn’t give the position to Madam Hannah, there will be no NPP in Agona East,” another angry supporter said.

Hannah Asamoah will be replacing Dennis Armah Frempong if confirmed.

There will be two further confirmation proceedings, giving assembly members a second and third chance to determine the fate of the nominee.

If the assembly members reject the nominee on these two subsequent occasions, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will have to replace the her.