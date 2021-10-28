Professor Stephen Panford, a philanthropist and retired Professor of the City University of New York, has donated some books to the Balme Library at the University of Ghana.

Prof. Panford who is an alumnus of the University of Ghana said the gesture was to appreciate the university for the knowledge he received at the school.

The presentation was made on behalf of Prof. Panford by Mr William Essilfie, former Marketing Manager of Twifo Oil Palm Plantation.

The books were received by Dr Antonio Donkor of the Reference Section of the Library and Mrs Emelia Agyei of the Acquisition Section, both of the Balme Library.

Retired Professor Stephen Panford completed his First degree at University of Ghana, Legon, in 1959 and his Master’s degree at the same university in 1971.

He had his PhD in the United States of America.

Prof. Stephen and his brother, Prof. Kwamena Panford earlier this year delivered 10 tables and 50 chairs to the Department of Sociology at the University of Ghana.