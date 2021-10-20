President Akufo-Addo will inaugurate the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point Substation on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

This substation has formally been handed over to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRDICo) by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA).

The Pokuase BSP, which is Ghana’s largest power substation and fifth bulk supply point, was constructed at a total cost of US$64.7 million.

It comprises switchgear and control rooms for ECG and GRIDCo with a total of 580 Megavolt amperes (MVA) of power on-site.

The project is under the Power Compact Two agreement signed between Ghana and the United States of America being supervised by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA).

It is among a number of Millennium Challenge Compact (MCC)-funded interventions expected to fill a vital infrastructural gap and improve the distribution of electricity to support the financial and technical turnaround capabilities of ECG.

The completion of this project is expected to improve the power supply to the Greater Accra Region.

It is specifically expected to improve the quality and reliability of power supply in Legon, Pokuase, Nsawam, Kwabenya, and its environs.

The region has currently been contending with intermittent power cuts and low voltage during peak hours.