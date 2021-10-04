The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) can win the 2024 election if the party remains united before and after its internal elections.

According to him, that is the only way the target can be achieved.

The NPP will from next year begin the processes of electing new officers from constituency to national level.

Mr. Jinapor who is also MP for Damongo in the Savannah Region says in 2024, the party will be able to “break the 8” and continue to be in power if all get involved.

He insisted that every member of the party must be on board for this dream and aim to be achieved.

He added that they (party members) must fight for every political space in the country to win the next elections.

Samuel Jinapor was speaking at the NPP’s Savannah Regional Delegates Conference in Daboya.

“They say we have to “break the 8”, but I say we can’t “break the 8″ with just slogans, but with unity and oneness of purpose and also fighting hard and fighting for every political space in the country.”

Mr. Jinapor had earlier touted President Akufo-Addo’s achievements in the Savannah Region.

He insisted that no president has done more for the Savannah Region than President Akufo-Addo.

He said the creation of the region including the provision of water, road projects, health facilities among others put Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP ahead of previous governments.

“No president and no party has done more for the Savannah Region than his Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The record and the evidence speak for themselves.”

“He created the Savannah Region, brought water, tarring our roads, intervening in agriculture, intervening in education, intervening in healthcare, about to bring a regional hospital in Damongo and 2 district hospitals to the Savannah Region.”