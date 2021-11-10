The date for the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government presentation has been rescheduled from the 15th of November to the 17th of November 2021.

This is according to the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako.

“Parliament is engaged in another equally important assignment on 15th of November and therefore, the budget will be read here on 17th of December 2021,” he said.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin, earlier indicated that the House would start the debate on the budget from Monday, November 22, and conclude on Friday, November 26, 2021.