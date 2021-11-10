The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), has urged the government to address issues concerning the settlement of outstanding arrears of its members within the next two weeks.

According to the GMA, the National Labour Commission agreed to resolve some outstanding demands, hence its call on the government to speed up the implementation of the roadmap.

The Vice President of the GMA, Dr. Justice Yankson, said the associations’ demands had still not been met despite the National Labour Commission’s roadmap.

“Some sort of roadmap aimed at resolving all our outstanding issues has been reached as communicated earlier by the the-then [GMA] president. What it is, is that there are a few outstanding issues at this moment.”

“The Labour Commission has given some direction to government with roughly a month’s deadline, some of which has elapsed as we speak, so government should do its best to go by those timelines and have the issues resolved once and for all.”

“It is about two weeks since the Labour Commission gave that directive, so we still have about two weeks, and we expect that the government side will ensure there is closure on this particular condition of service within that period,” Dr. Yankson said.

The association’s last threat of a strike was in February 2020, also over the implementation of signed Conditions of Service.

The doctors rescinded the strike threat after talks with the government.

Dr. Yankson, at the time, described the strike threat as a last resort and expressed hope that government would respond positively.