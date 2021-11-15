The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Sheila Bartels, and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Kofi Ofori, have presented some sports items in support of the Ablekuma North Amateur Football league.

This presentation, which took place at Ali Park, Otaten, follows other donations of sports kits and related items by the two leaders to other amateur footballers from Been-to, Kwashieman and East Darkuman electoral areas, in the lead-up to the 2020 elections.

The items presented to the organizers and participants of the league included a trophy, 12 sets of football jerseys, a whistle and 6 footballs.

Speaking during the presentation, the Member of Parliament, Hon. Sheila Bartels, reiterated that the donation was in fulfillment of an earlier promise to the amateur footballers.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to support sports development and help unearth many talents in the constituency.

On his part, the MCE , Hon. Kofi Ofori, thanked the footballers for their patience. He also expressed his desire to see the progress of the league into a competition that unearths top talents for Ghana’s national teams.

The two leaders were assisted in the presentation by the Assembly Member for the area, Hon. Patrick Kpakpo, and others such as Alhaji Adams, Mr. Samuel Larbi, Mr. Emmanuel Owusu and Hon. David Odarquaye.