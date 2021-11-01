A stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has advised the current Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi, to give way to a new face to lead the party in the region.

He said the NPP will remain relevant and vibrant in the region with a new face as the leader and the chairman.

Dr. Amoako Baah made the call on Kumasi-based Otec FM.

He said Wontumi has undoubtedly contributed his quota to the development of the party hence the time is ripe for him to give others the chance to also serve.

“A lot of the party people have said that Chairman Wontumi has done his part and should give another person to lead. If you ask me I will say, while the NPP was in opposition he did well, but if you have done well while in opposition and the standards are now falling when you are in power, I will advise him to step aside for a new person to lead the party”, he explained.

Asked what suggestions he will give to delegates ahead of the NPP’s internal elections, he said “the delegates must vote for a Chairman based on good leadership qualities, attitude, maturity, proactiveness, good human relations, and a team player”.

He warned against inducement of delegates and said the party’s constitution frowns on vote-buying, adding that that can lead to a selection of a wrong person to lead the party.

He further said vote-buying has become the order of the day in both internal and general elections and voters must not allow themselves to be induced, candidates.

More names are emerging to contest the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship position of the NPP.