One person is feared dead after he drowned at Akrokeri in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region in an attempt to flee from the police for allegedly engaging in illegal mining.

The police in the area on Monday evening, November 8, 2021, stormed a mining site to arrest some persons.

One of the miners who attempted to escape got drowned in a pit and has not been found after several hours of searching.

The residents in retaliation reportedly vandalized the Akrokeri police station and the Queen mother’s house.

The Assemblymember for the Akrokeri Fie Electoral Area, Charles Obeng Kutin in a Citi News interview on the incident said ”About 7:30 pm yesterday [Monday], the information centre broke the news. We have deployed some men in search of him and are awaiting a response.”

“We are hoping to find him alive”, he added.

Police begin investigations into the drowning of two minors in a water tank

This comes on the back of the drowning of two minors in a water tank around an uncompleted structure at Doamebra in the same region.

The police say their outfit received the report on Thursday, 4th November 2021, where they followed up to confirm the death of the two minors.

According to the police, the children were identified as 3-year-old Blessing Boateng, and 4-year-old Lukman Yussif.