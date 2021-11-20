The Asante Akyem North District Chief Executive (DCE), Francis Oti Boateng, has denied claims that police from his district have been killing cattle being cared for by Fulani herdsmen in Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Boateng invited the Fulani herdsmen to provide evidence for their claims.

“The [police] commander is working within the boundaries of Asante Akyem North, so if they have anything contrary to that, they have to prove it, because the commander is working in his district.”

He also claimed that some herdsmen had threatened other residents in the area amid moves to stop cattle from destroying farms in the district.

“In this era, you cannot say you are rearing animals on a free-range… We are not going to relent on our efforts. We are still going to flush out the cattle and herdsmen from the land,” Mr. Boateng said.

Mr. Boateng, who is also the head of the District Security Council in the area, had earlier admitted cattle were killed in his district because they trespassed.

“Recently, a lady complained that a considerable number of these cattle trespassed her plantain farm. We have no problem with them rearing cattle, but then we are into mechanised farming and whenever these cattle trespass we will kill them,” he said to Citi News earlier.

Also speaking on Eyewitness News, General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International, Yakubu Musah Barry, stood by the claims his outfit had made earlier.

The Fulani Welfare group claims police are indeed killing and taking the carcasses of the slain cattle for meat.

Moving forward, Mr. Musah warned that if their complaints are not adhered to, “We will protect our lives and my property.”

The group says it has petitioned the police and the Regional Minister.