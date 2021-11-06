The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has urged its members not to increase fares until it concludes negotiations with the government at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, November, 9 2021.

According to the Union, even though its talks with government to scrap some taxes and levies placed on petroleum products have not been fruitful, a meeting with government on Tuesday will determine if transport fares will be increased or not.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbira Adogma, said “…as it stands, we are going to meet government this Tuesday, to discuss the way forward on the increment of fuel prices. So, we are cautioning our members to hold on unless the discussion on Tuesday is concluded before we can know the actual line of action, whether there will be fare increment or levies will be reduced”.

He further added that, their main focus is not on the increment of fares which will in turn put pressure on people, but rather they want government to scrap off some taxes and levies placed on petroleum products.

“This time round we don’t want to be in a hurry to go and calculate and go straight to increase the fares just to pass on the burden of the fuel increment unto the consumer. Practically, we are focusing on whether or not some of the levies on petroleum products can be scrapped off, so that is what we intend to achieve coming Tuesday.