The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, says the Minority will demand a full probe into the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This follows a report by the Africa Education Watch that 55% of the exam papers leaked between 10 and 1 hour before the start of the exam.

The think tank also alleged it bought questions and answers from open telegram platforms with over 200,000 subscribers, for amounts ranging from GH¢30 to GH¢150.

Speaking to Citi News, on the matter, Dr. Clement Apaak said the situation was getting out of hand and must be dealt with.

“It is time that, as a nation, we looked at an institution that can sit as a committee and bring together experts for us to have a dialogue through an investigative process about what is wrong and how we can address it. Africa Education Watch is right. The problem is that WAEC seems uninterested in addressing the issue. The GES and Ministry of Education have proven to be lethargic and so Parliament has to come in. We have filed a private member’s motion to investigate malpractices and the leakage of papers associated with WAEC”.

Africa Education Watch earlier petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to probe the matter after WAEC announced that extracts of questions for the elective Mathematics 2 paper and Section ‘A’ of English Language 2, were circulated on some social media platforms prior to the examination.

WAEC however said the circulation was not widespread.

The Council also rescheduled two papers –physics and business management.

WAEC requests further details on claims of exam leaks in 2021 WASSCE

Meanwhile, WAEC has called on Africa Education Watch, to provide further details on its claims of exam malpractice in the 2021 WASSCE.

The Public Relations Officer of WAEC, Agnes Teye Cudjoe noted that a number of the schools cited in EduWatch’s report were not in operation or did not partake in the WASSCE.

WAEC cited the Insaaniya, Beposoman and Kikam Senior High Schools in this regard.

“Insaaniya Senior High School does not currently exist. The school was closed down in January 2021. No candidate was registered by Inssaniya Senior High School for the WASSCE 2021 neither was the school used as an examination centre.”

“We wish to ask EduWatch to give us further clarifications because we have taken note of some of the issues he raised in the report.”

Nonetheless, WAEC has still committed to probing the claims made by EduWatch.

“We wish to further state that the council has taken note of the serious allegations made in the report of malpractices in certain schools, and we will probe the issue further to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the claims made.”