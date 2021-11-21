Ghana’s Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said the country needs to take deliberate steps to change the status quo which makes women and girls lag behind and unable to participate in the digital space; where there are gross inequalities in work and wages.

According to her, women overwork yet are underpaid, and many women do not find space to participate in decision making at all levels.

“The contribution of women to Ghana’s development is indispensable and we cannot achieve our goal of a ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ without adequately equipping women and girls for the post-covid digital world of work. From education, health, trade, Agric to meetings and social interactions, sending and receiving money and paying for goods and service etc, everything is now dependent on digital infrastructure and services.”

“How do we participate in this world if we don’t know how to? We cannot continue to raise our girls to think that everything technological, digital, electronic etc is reserved for men only. When they are taught, they can learn, compete and excel in anything they put their mind to” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said to climax the Girls in ICT event at Gambaga in the North East Region, where a 1000 young girls were introduced to basic ICT skills and coding.

The Girls were selected from six districts: East Mamprusi Municipal (Gambaga); West Mamprusi Municipal (Walewale); Bunkpurugu Nakpanduri (Bunkpurugu); Chereponi District (Chereponi); Yunyoo Nasuan District (Yunyoo) and Mamprugu Moagdiri District (Yagaba).

On his part, the chairperson for the event, Chief Mba Taraana urged the young girls to utilise the knowledge acquired to enrich the society they live in.

The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, was optimistic the training will help curb the rural urban migration among young girls and motivate them to invest in their education.

Ms Juliet Apetigah, a student of Walewale Girls Model Junior High School who had no prior experience in ICT, expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and partners for the initiative.

She said the training had broadened their knowledge and skills in ICT.

The best 100 girls were awarded with laptops and certificates provided by Gifec with the best 10 girls given modems with one-year data subscription in addition.

However, the various schools of the best 10 girls will be equipped with an ICT laboratory.