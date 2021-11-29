A former Deputy Finance Minister, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan wants both sides of Parliament to reach a consensus to approve the 2022 budget when the House reconvenes on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The 2022 budget was rejected by Parliament last Friday, November 26, 2021, after the Majority side staged a walkout.

The Majority Caucus later asked Ghanaians to disregard the supposed rejection of the budget as it was unconstitutional.

A statement from the Majority said: “For the record, the acts of the Minority and the decision of the Speaker to endorse it, constitute an unconstitutionality and an illegality and should be disregarded, as same is void and of no effect whatsoever”.

“We assure the good people of Ghana of our resolute willingness to ensure that the 1992 Constitution is respected to the letter by Speaker Bagbin and the Minority.”

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Ricketts-Hagan said a delay in the approval of the budget may not augur well for the country.

He thus advised the two sides of the house to engage each other to get the budget passed.

“I pray and hope that on Tuesday [November 30, 2021] when we get into the house, instead of coming to be at each other’s throat, or taking on the Speaker, we should rather look at how to address this issue.”

“For me, it is a second opportunity for us to sit properly and see how we can get this budget passed, else people will not get their salaries and we will not be able to spend on all the areas that we will add value to the economy.”

‘You’ve been irresponsible; accept defeat and acknowledge budget rejection’

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus has taken on the Majority side following the latter’s posturing after the rejection of the 2022 budget.

It said aspersions on the character of the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, by members of the Majority are in bad taste and must not be tolerated.

In a statement, the caucus urged the Majority not to split hairs over the ruling by the Speaker that led to the disapproval of the budget, but rather acknowledge their fault of imposing unnecessary taxes that are aimed at overburdening the ordinary Ghanaian.

“The Minority is shocked and disappointed at the recent attack of the Rt. Hon Speaker by the Majority Leader in his attempt to explain away their inability to show leadership in the House during the consideration of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy. The Minority wishes to strongly advise the Majority Leader and Government to accept defeat, acknowledge the rejection of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy by Parliament and focus on discussions on how to save the country from an imminent economic crisis”, parts of the statement read.