Mahogany Consult, a Public Relations, Events and Change Management consultancy has held the 4th edition of its free breast cancer screening exercise dubbed ‘October 4 Her’ at North Legon, the company’s new office location.

This year’s event was organized in partnership with Spring Health Care, an Obstetrics and Gynaecology clinic and the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM), which was the event venue.

The purpose of the event was to educate patrons about breast cancer and to screen women (and men) to identify any abnormalities in the breast that could be of medical concern. For Mahogany Consult, this forms part of good neighbourliness and its corporate social responsibility.

This year’s event attracted patrons from the church, small business owners and workers within the vicinity, students from the Wisconsin International University College – Ghana (WIUC – GH), vendors, among others who received education as well as taken through thorough self-examination procedure after screening.

According to a 2020 World Health Organization report, breast cancer has ravaged the lives of women for quite too long. It is currently the most prevalent cancer in the world in terms of new cases.

Mrs. Esi Asante Antwi, the Principal Consultant at Mahogany Consult stated that an increase in new cases requires an increase in awareness hence the firm’s resolve to support the fight against breast cancer through its annual free screening since its inception in 2018.

“As an agency founded by women, we are passionate about women’s health and its effects on the socioeconomic and cultural dynamics in our world today. We express this passion through this event and many other ways.”

Deborah Boateng, a Principal Nursing Officer and Head of the Screening Team at Spring Health Care encouraged similar initiatives.

“To increase the level of breast cancer awareness, there must be an increase in events such as October 4 Her. For us at Spring Health Care we believe that no woman should die from breast cancer, so I commend Mahogany Consult for spearheading such a worthy cause”, she said.

The event patrons described the initiative as a cause worthy of emulation and expressed the need for corporate entities to invest in such causes that tend to improve the lives and livelihoods of women.

“I wish most organizations invested more in breast cancer screening to raise the level of awareness and teach women how to self-examine their breasts for any signs of breast cancer,” a patron said.

Others shared their screening experience.

“I thought it will be a painful procedure but it was highly educative and very simple,” one patron said.

“I brought my daughters to be screened as well because you never know what we might find out”, said another.

This year’s event was supported by the School of Nursing, WIUC – GH with 5 student nurses to support in the screening exercise and AngloGold Ashanti, who provided 20 boxes of hand sanitisers that served as souvenirs for all patrons of the event.